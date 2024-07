The free Community Dinner on Wednesday, July 24, will feature a BBQ dinner (hamburgers/hot dogs). The dinner is held the fourth Wednesday of each month at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 5303 River Road N. in Keizer. Service is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, no to-go meals will be available.

The hosts of the July dinner are the area churches who are part of the monthly dinner.