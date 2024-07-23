Jamison Proulx golf tourney to benefit MADD

Jamison Proulx was killed in a car accident in which alcohol was involved.

The Jamison Proulx Memorial Golf Tournament, is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, at McNary Golf Course.

Jamison Proulx, known as Jami, was a McNary High School student who was killed in an auto accident in 2022.

According to his father, Dan Proulx, Jamison was 18-years-old, when he was provided alcohol by an adult; he was killed in the crash.

Cost to enter the tournament is $500 per team, which includes golf, a cart and lunch. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Organizers are also seeking additional sponsors and raffle items.

Players and sponsors can access a link to the tournament with the attached QR code.

