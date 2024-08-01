Izzy’s Pizza coming to Volcanoes Stadium

Former Oregon pizza chain, Izzy’s Pizza, is having a grand reopening at Volcanoes Stadium this Saturday, Aug. 3.

The restaurant will be located in left field on the Home Run Porch.

Special ticket packages are avail- able which include an Izzy’s t-shirt, a pizza slice and ticket to the Saturday game, a double header of the Volcanoes vs the Mavericks, start- ing at 1 p.m. and the Campesinos de Salem vs the Senators at 6 p.m.

Izzy’s will be serving food during ball park hours, noon to 10 p.m.

Named after founder Isabel Covalt, the restaurant originally opened in 1979 in Albany. The business is currently managed by Isabel’s son, Fred Jansen.

Closing in 2020 during the pandemic, plans finally materialized to reopen after talks with Mavericks League leadership.

“We wanted to help bring such a positive brand back to the commu- nity,” said Mavericks League CEO Mickey Walker.

“We also like that they’re com- ing back with their original 1970s branding,” the younger Walker added.

The partnership with Mavericks League came about due to the rel- ative area they inhabit in central Oregon as well as the story of how the league came about.

But bringing back the Portland Mavericks, we’ve been embracing the nostalgic side of old school independent baseball and this feels like a good way to show that,” Walker said.

