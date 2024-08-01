Earn money while having fun at State Fair

The Oregon State Fair is hosting its third annual job fair at the State Fairground Pavilion located at 2330 17th ST NE.

The job fair will occur on Saturday, Aug. 3, starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until all positions are filled.

Jobs will be for positions with both state fair positions well as with Rainier Amusements with carnival positions.

Fair positions include livestock crew members which require care and maintenance of livestock and horse barns, being fair mascot, Sunny the Sunflower, though applicants must be 5’6” to 5’11” with a sunny disposition. There are also openings to work in the information booth, as a park attendant or in the concession stand.

For Rainier Amusements positions include, ride operator, ticket seller, carnival game oper- ator and working in the concession stand.

Applicants must bring two forms of ID to apply.

Fair employees must be at least 16 years old to work in minor-approved departments; and 18 years old to work in all departments.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more