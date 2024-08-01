Troubadours needed at Riverwalk Art Fair

The Keizer Art Association is looking for interested musicians to play at the art fair happening at Keizer Rapids Park.

The first ever art fair hosted by the association will run at the same time as KeizerFEST over the weekend of Aug. 8 to 11.

Hours live music will be needed on Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no charge to setting up and any money musicians make while playing they can keep, according to art association representatives.

For more information or questions contact Shelley Greer at shel[email protected].

