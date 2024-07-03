Resource guide for Keizer’s homeless 

A homeless camp found at Keizer Rapids Park in October 2023 by Keizer Code Enforcement officer Ben Crosby Submitted photo

As issues of homelessness in the area persist, many options are available to those that need help.

While many of the resources here exist in Salem, Keizer is inextricably linked by what Keizer mayor Cathy Clark calls a “continuum of care,” or the pathway and resources someone who is homeless uses.

Listed below are just a few organizations that offer services within this continuum from immediate shelter and food to long-term support for recovery, employment and housing stability.

Church at the Park – Offers a safe place for the homeless, including shelters and supportive services with four different locations throughout the Salem area. Contact at (503) 507-4992.

ARCHES Project – Located at 615 Commercial St NE., ARCHES is a part of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. They provide housing, outreach and other support services. Contact at (503) 399-9080.

Marion County Health and Human Services – Located at 3160 Center St NE, they offer various services including mental health, addiction recovery and housing assistance. Contact at (503) 588-5057.

Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC) – Located on 1190 Broadway St NE. Provides peer support and recovery services. Contact at (503) 393-4273.

Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency – Located at 2475 Center St NE. They offer homeless services including emergency shelters, housing assistance and employment programs. Contact at (503) 585-6232.

Salem Free Clinics – Located at 1300 Broadway St NE Suite #104. Provides free medical and dental care to uninsured and underinsured individuals. Contact at (503) 990-8772.

HOAP (Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project) – Located at 694 Church St NE. Offers advocacy and support for the homeless population. Contact at (503) 588-5827.

Salem Housing Authority – Located at 360 Church St SE. Helps provide affordable housing, such as Section 8, and supportive services for low-income residents. Contact at (503) 588-6368.

Helping Hands Resources – Located at 1755 13th St SE. Provides clothing, bedding and other essentials to those in need. Contact at (503) 364-9936.

HOME Youth & Resource Center – Located at 1255 Broadway St NE. Supports homeless and at-risk youth with services including shelter, education, and counseling. Contact at (503) 391-6428.

The Northwest Hub – Located at 1230 Broadway St NE. Provides bicycles and transportation support to low-income and homeless individuals. Contact at (503) 584-1052.

Union Gospel Mission of Salem – Located at 777 Commercial St NE. Offers various programs for the homeless, including shelters and addiction recovery. Contact at (503) 967-6388.

Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley – Located at 1055 Edgewater St NW. They help homeless families achieve sustainable independence. Contact at (503) 370-9752.

Shelter Management, Inc. -Located at 3625 River Rd N. Operates multiple affordable housing units and provides supportive services. Contact at (503) 585-6176.

Catholic Community Services of the Mid-Willamette Valley– Located at 3737 Portland Rd NE. Provides housing, support services, and addiction recovery programs. Contact at (503) 390-2600.

Salem Keizer Community Development Corporation – Located at 945 Columbia St NE. Works on affordable housing projects and supportive services for low-income and homeless individuals. Contact at (503) 798-4170.

Simonka Place for Women and Children – Located at 5119 River Rd N. Provides shelter and support services for women and children. Contact at (503) 362-7487.

Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter – Located at 1977 Front St NE. Provides emergency shelter and transitional housing as well as offering support services. Contact at (503) 585-6688.

Youth Villages Oregon – Located at 565 Union St NE Suite 100. Provides support and housing for homeless and at-risk youth. Contact at (971) 719-2440.

Project Able -Located at 1599 State St. Offers peer support and resources for mental health and addiction recovery. Contact at (503) 363-3260.

Salem Friends of Felines – Located at 4157 Cherry Ave NE. Provides assistance to homeless individuals with pets. Contact at (503) 362-5611.

Community Action Partnership of Oregon – Located at 350 Mission St SE UNIT 201. Works with statewide initiatives to support local homeless services. Contact at (503) 316-3951.

Center for Hope and Safety – Located at 605 Center St NE. Provides services for victims of domestic violence and homelessness. Contact at (503) 378-1572.

St. Vincent de Paul Society – Located at 3745 Portland Rd NE #190. Offers assistance with housing, food, and other essential needs. Contact at (503) 364-3210.

Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – Located at 4440 State St. Offers support services and resources for the homeless. Contact at (503) 363-3726.

First Presbyterian Church – Located at 770 Chemeketa St NE. Provides meals and outreach programs for homeless individuals. Contact at (503) 363-9234.

Congregations Helping People (CHP) – Located at 1977 Front St NE. Involves a network of churches providing support and resources. Contact at (503) 391-4365.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Willamette Valley – Located at 1220 12th St SE. Assists with housing solutions for low-income families. Contact at (503) 364-6642.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) – Located at 725 Summer St NE B. A state agency that provides support and resources for homelessness and housing. Contact at (503) 986-2000.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more