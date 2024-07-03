Keizer’s police stories 

Patrol Division

June 20 to 21–Keizer Police officers remained busy through a bevy of self-initiated activity.

One officer stopped a vehicle on Arnold Street NE and arrested the driver on several outstanding warrants. While providing cover, another Keizer police officer discovered the passenger of the pulled over vehicle was also wanted, resulting in another arrest.

Officers also arrested a male who initially ran from them, tried to fight, and was taken into custody at taser-point.

June 22 to 26–Keizer officers responded to several incidents. Officers responded to a report of a 55-year-old female swimming in the Willamette River at Keizer Rapids Park while intoxicated. The female has a history of previous incidents of public intoxication, public indecency as well as restraining order violations. Despite these she has never been known for swimming in the river. The female appeared to have difficulty staying above water and was subsequently rescued by Keizer Fire District members and transported to Salem Health hospital.

Keizer officers handled a domestic disturbance near Prairie Clover Avenue NE. The incident began with a single male and a female but eventually got their relatives involved as well.

The involved subjects were cooperative with officers resulting in no arrests as officers advised the involved individuals to resolve their differences in their upcoming civil court hearing.

Another Keizer officer continued a death investigation involving an 89-year-old female who died from apparent natural causes.

June 27– Waremart employees reported a male and female pushing a full shopping cart out of the store. Store employees were able to get some of the property back but the suspects got away with the rest of their stolen items, fleeing in a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle by Target resulting in officers pursuing the vehicle.

Keizer police terminated the pursuit due to the reckless actions of the driver and a short time later the vehicle was involved in a crash. The female driver of the vehicle fled on foot and into a nearby residence.

Multiple other occupants fled from the vehicle; however, officers were able to apprehend all suspects with assistance from surrounding agencies.

Criminal Investigation Division (CID)

June 23– Keizer detectives in partnership with Salem Police SWAT, participated in a tactical mission in Salem. Keizer officers also worked on two child abuse cases this week as well as multiple cases of fraud.

June 25 – Keizer detectives assisted the Property and Evidence Unit with evidence viewing for an upcoming murder trial; while another Keizer detective utilized a polygraph from Salem Police in order to aid with a child abuse investigation.

Community Response Unit (CRU)

Keizer detectives traveled to Portland over the past week in an attempt to locate and apprehend a domestic violence suspect who is currently a part of two separate incidents investigated by other Keizer officers. Attempts to locate this individual are still ongoing.

Property and Evidence Unit (PEU)

June 22 to 26– Keizer Property and Evidence specialists Amanda Hague and Alejandra Gallegos prepared 150 items of evidence for viewing by defense counsel in an upcoming murder trial. The viewing was attended by two defense attorneys, as well as a deputy district attorney and an investigator from the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

