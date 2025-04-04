The economy and Keizer – what’s your view? Share…

As the global economy takes center stage this week, Keizer surely will feel the impacts.
How and when isn’t clear.
President Donald Trump announced tariffs on just about everything that Americans buy from outside the country.
As he did so, the stock market tanked.
How’s this playing out in Keizer?
I invite you to share with us in a couple of ways.
First, what are your thoughts about the tariffs? Do you agree with the president that this is necessary medicine for the country? Or not? Are you ready – and able – to pay higher prices in the coming months? Or do you think talk by some economists of price hikes is hype?
Second, help us trace how these global issues play out in Keizer.
Has your business been told to expect a change in pricing for any of your supplies or goods? At Keizertimes, for example, we’ve been advised printing costs are going up since most newsprint used in the U.S. comes from Canada.
Are you considering changing your mind about purchases? Are you speeding up that buy of a new car? Are you planning to delay some other major purchase for now? And what steps are you taking with your retirement savings such as a 401K?
For now, we’d like to take the pulse of Keizer on the tariffs and share a sense of how our community is viewing these events. Send an email to [email protected] and we’ll publish a collection.
So, speak up, Keizer!