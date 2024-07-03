Mavericks League superheroes 

Salem-based Sloppy Joes Softball is hosting a Marvel vs D.C.-themed softball game at Volcanoes Stadium.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

The cost is $5, which also covers the cost for tickets to the Volcanoes vs Mavericks game afterwards.

To get tickets, email [email protected] saying you want a ticket for the slowpitch softball game for the discounted price.

Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero characters.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

