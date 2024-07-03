Committee appointments, rules and road painting 

The Keizer City Council appointed several new committee members and determined how future city committee members will be selected as well as entering into contracts for city improvement.

New Keizer city committee members appointed were Deborah Sisco to Position 7 of Keizer Public Arts Commission and Katherine Klein as a Youth Committee liaison to the Parks Advisory board.

The council continued a conversation from the June 17 council meeting regarding the appointment of Community Diversity Engagement Committee members.

Previously, Community Diversity Engagement Committee chair Thais Rodick noted that members are appointed by individual councilors.

The committee wants the Volunteer Coordinating Committee to handle the appointment of new members using a specified hiring process with questions instead of councilors.

Rodick noted that transparency played a part in the committee’s unanimous vote to approve the proposal. She also said it would standardize the appointment process for and increase the pool of applicants.

The council tabled the discussion until a future work session.

The council approved entering into a contract with Hicks Curbing and Striping Inc. for repainting all street signage within Keizer.

Approval of this contract will cost the City Street Fund $156,107 the first year and $158,495 in year two, according to the staff report.

