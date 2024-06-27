City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, July 1st at 7 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder's Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.
AGENDA
Monday, July 1, 2024 7:00 PM
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
Keizer, Oregon
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- FLAG SALUTE
- SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS
- COMMITTEE REPORTS
a. Volunteer Coordinating Committee Recommendation for Appointments to the Keizer Public Arts Commission
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
- ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION
a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Finance Director to Enter Into Engagement Letter With Piper Sandler & Co
b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Finance Director to Enter Into Engagement Letter With Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP
c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into Agreement With Hicks Striping & Curbing, LLC for Repainting of Pavement Legends
d. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Temporary Use and Signs Subject to Conditions for KeizerFest (2024)
e. ORDINANCE– Establishing Rules of Procedure for Public Contracting and Personal Services Contracts; Repealing Ordinance No. 2005-519 and Ordinance No. 2008-580
f. RESOLUTION – Policy Regarding Notification to Council of Contracts Over the Amount of $25,000
g. RESOLUTION – Establishing the Amount of the Sewer System Development Charge for Wastewater Treatment Facilities; Repealing Resolution R2023-3397
h. RESOLUTION – Amending Community Diversity Engagement Committee; Amending Resolution R2021-3225 RESOLUTION – Amending the City of Keizer City Council Rules of Procedure (Amending Resolution R2022-3269)
i. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager and Public Works Director to Sign 2024-2027 Collective Bargaining Agreement With Laborers International Union of North America, Oregon Southern Idaho District Council Local 737
- CONSENT CALENDAR
a. RESOLUTION – Certification of Delinquent Sewer Accounts
b. Approval of May 16, 2024 Joint Meeting Minutes of the City of Keizer, City of Salem and Marion County
c. Approval of June 3, 2024 Regular Session Minutes
d. Approval of June 10, 2024 Work Session Minutes
- OTHER BUSINESS
This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.
- STAFF UPDATES
- COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
- AGENDA INPUT
Monday, July 8, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council Work Session – Youth Peer Court
Monday, July 15, 2024 Executive Session – 5:30 p.m. City Council Regular Session – 7:00 p.m.
Monday, August 1, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session
Monday, August 12, 2024 Work Session – Canceled
- ADJOURNMENT