A Maverick 4th! 

The Salem Senator’s third baseman Dillon Krah celebrates his grand slam home run against the Campesinos.

The Senators won the game 10-2.

Photos by Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes

The Independence Day holiday on July 4 is a time to revel in all things American. That will be especially true at Volcanoes Stadium.

Hot dogs, baseball and fireworks make the holiday come alive in Keizer.

On July 4, the Mavericks Independent League will celebrate with the Jerry Howard Patriotic Tribute on the day the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes face the Portland Mavericks at 6 p.m.

The evening will end with a fireworks display.

Baseball will continue for the remainder of that week with the Salem Senators facing the Portland Mavericks at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5 and a double header on Saturday, July 6, with games at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Senators’ Cameron Ordway makes the tag at second on the Campesinos’ Eligha Lewis.

So far this season two of the four teams have winning records: the Salem Senators stand at 17 wins and four losses, while the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have 11 wins and nine losses.

The Portland Mavericks stand at 9-11 and the Campesinos de Salem are at 4-17.

In other league news, Salem-Keizer Volcano Oscar Serratos signed with the Great Falls, Mont. Voyagers in the Pioneer League.

