Clean up Keizer on Trashy Tuesday 

The June 18 Trashy Tuesday crew together at Sunset Park. Photo by QUINN STODDARD of the Keizertimes

Rhonda Rich and Carolyn Homan pick up some trash on the bank of the Willamette River Photo by QUINN STODDARD of the Keizertimes

Keizer’s Environmental and Technical Team hosted the summer’s first Trashy Tuesday, an event going on every third Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the summer months.

Ten helpful Keizerites were in attendance at the scenic Sunset and Palma Ceia Parks where they walked around cleaning up garbage in the area.

“This year was noticeably cleaner with a lot less cigarette butts to clean up,” Haley Seth of the Environmental and Technical team mused.

Despite the cleaner status, the group still walked away with full garbage bags.

Larger piece of debris were also found while cleaning up the park. Photo by QUINN STODDARD of the Keizertimes

The monthly summer litter clean-up events are held in order to help keep the rivers and streams in Keizer healthy and clean. The goal of the program is to help build stronger connections with the community while doing something good to protect the environment.

Four more Trashy Tuesday events are still upcoming throughout Keizer parks and volunteers are welcome. Trash bags, pickers, gloves and vests will be provided to those in attendance and volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, weather appropriate clothing, please bring water as well. For more information and to sign-up, visit: https:// www.keizer.org/TrashyTuesday.

A Keizer citizen picking up trash from the river bank. Photo by QUINN STODDARD of the Keizertimes

Keizerite Carly Klein-Peters posing for a shot at Sunset Park as she picks up some trash. Photo by QUINN STODDARD of the Keizertimes

Upcoming Trashy Tuesday dates

July 16–Safeway on River Road. (Meet on the south end of the parking lot near the arborvitae) 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

August 20–Wallace House Park (Meet at the parking lot off of Rivercrest Dr.) 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

September 17–Claggett Creek Park (Meet at the parking lot off of Chemawa.) 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

October 1–18 and over Clean-up at Volcanoes Stadium-35th Ave (Meet at the south east portion of the volcanoes parking lot.) 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

