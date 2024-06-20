Open house at North Willamette Research and Extension Center 

The North Willamette Research and Extension Center (NWREC) in Aurora will hold its annual open house on Wednesday, July 17. The public is invited to the free event.

The center is Oregon State University’s largest experimental research facility supporting agricultural research and education outreach needs in the Willamette Valley.

The open house is the time of year when the Center opens their gates to the community to showcase its research and extension programs. Faculty and staff from NWREC will be on hand with displays and demonstrations explaining their work with hazelnuts, fruit trees, berry crops, vegetable and specialty seed production, Christmas trees, nursery and greenhouse production, nursery pathology, pest management, small-scale farming, olives as well as Agrivoltaics.

A special feature each year is the hay wagon farm tours which depart every 45 minutes beginning at 4:15 p.m. Farm equipment will also be on display. Berry tasting and comparing the latest varieties being developed at NWREC for consumers will be featured, available for purchase.

OSU Master Gardeners will be present to answer home landscape and gardening questions.

OSU Family Food Educators will share tips and ideas for proper food preservation and canning methods. Clackamas County Extension’s 4-H program will have activities for kids.

The North Willamette Research and Extension Center is located at 15210 NE Miley Road in Aurora. Hours of the open house are 4 to 7 p.m.

