Coming soon, a Gold Star monument in Keizer? 

Parks Advisory Board vice chair Lisa Cejka stated at the June 17, Keizer city council meeting, held in the Keizer City Council chambers, that the Woody Williams Foundation as well as the family of PFC Ryan Hill, are seeking to put a Gold Star Family monument in PFC Ryan J Hill Memorial Park, located on Keizer Station Boulevard.

Should the city move forward with this project, it would make the monument the only one of its kind in Oregon.

Cost to the city for the memorial would involve the city paying the electrical costs in order to light the memorial. The foundation is currently fundraising for the cost of the monument.

The council agreed to bring the topic to a future council meeting as an agenda item so a discussion and vote could be made on the project.

