Train and trolley festival, Salem 

The first annual Train and Trolley Festival is coming to Powerland Heritage Park on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. located at 3995 Brooklake Rd NE.

Tickets are $10/general and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

The family-friendly event, sponsored by the Oregon Electric Railway Museum, will offer a variety of attractions such as train rides, behind-the-scenes tours, a guided tour of the grounds as well as receive an expanded look inside the Willamette Valley Model Railroad Museum, another of the event sponsors.

Food vendors will be on site including: Pasta Boss, Rachel’s Lemonade, Country Store and Tate’s Coffee and Juice Bar.

Tickets are available online or at the gate.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more