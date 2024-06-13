Keizer Community Library storytime 

The Keizer Community Library is offering a free children’s storytime every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. located at the Keizer Community Library.

The event is also offered in Spanish every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For those interested, library cards are also available, free of charge.

Visit keizerlibrary.org to learn more.

