Youth peer court gets grant 

The Keizer Youth Peer court received a grant from the Barbara Emily Knudson charitable foundation, a philanthropic organization that donates money to nonprofits in Oregon that seek to prioritize family and family success, for $1,000.

The Keizer Youth Peer Court is a community-based program of prevention and intervention for first-time youth offenders.

The program centers on youth, family and community members work together to promote personal community commitment, accountability, and responsibility, according to city documentation.

The money was donated in support of the peer court’s mission to foster a community-based program centered on prevention and intervention for first-time youth offenders.

For more information, check out the peer court page at Keizer.org.

