Auditions at KHT

All are welcome this Saturday, June 15, from 1 – 3 p.m. to the Keizer Homegrown Theatre (KHT) which will be holding auditions for the upcoming theatre season.

Auditions will be held at the theatre located at 980 Chemawa Rd NE.

Stop by to learn more about the theatre, the various roles required to keep it robust as well as what those positions do, whether a part of the cast or tech crew.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

