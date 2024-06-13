Keizer’s police stories 

Keizer, June 2–A vehicle eluded Keizer Police Department (KPD) officers. The vehicle fled after which officers successfully deployed spike strips. Officers eventually disengaged but followed the gouge marks in the road from the tires on the vehicle going flat and riding on the rim. The vehicle was later found unoccupied at a residence in Salem. Two of the three occupants were found and taken into custody for warrants.

Keizer, June 3–KPD officers responded to a disturbance at a residence and discovered a male who had shown up at his ex-wife’s residence heavily intoxicated and began arguing. The male was trespassed and removed from the property, however, as officers were leaving he went back on the property. The male was subsequently arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Keizer, June 4–KPD officers responded to a crash on River Road near Chemawa Road. It was reported that the vehicle hit a juvenile pedestrian and flung the juvenile two to three feet in the air. The juvenile was found to be at fault and suffered a broken wrist and ankle as a result of the collision.

Keizer, June 4–KPD officers responded to a disturbance between a male and female. Officers learned that the suspect was chasing his juvenile cousin and threw her to the ground in front of a large crowd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the suspect was reported to have a handgun. The suspect was not located.

Keizer, June 6–KPD officers investigated a reported case of someone menacing others with a firearm. The caller reported that a vehicle pulled up next to them and a passenger pointed a firearm at them. The suspect’s vehicle was later located and the suspect was taken into custody.

Traffic Safety Unit (TSU)

Keizer, June 3–KPD officers responded to a driving complaint where the caller believed the driver of another vehicle to be intoxicated. The caller described the vehicle as being unable to maintain its lane. Officers located the described vehicle and found the female driver slumped over behind the wheel. KPD officers conducted an investigation of the scene and the driver was ultimately taken into custody for DUII, later being transported to the Marion County Jail.

Criminal Investigation Division (CID)

Keizer, June 3–KPD officers were called to assist another officer with an investigation pertaining to an incident with an infant with a skull fracture, reported by Silverton Hospital. KPD officers teamed up with a caseworker from the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) to respond to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland where the child was transported from Silverton. The incident was determined to be accidental and the child is doing well.

KPD officers continued to assist the Oregon State Police (OSP) detectives with an ongoing homicide investigation as one KPD officer comes from the unique position of a school detective and has specific knowledge and familiarity with the local schools and various juveniles. OSP detectives expressed their gratitude to KPD for its continued assistance in the matter.

Community Response Unit (CRU)

KPD officers and the Community Response Unit’s (CRU) patrol team worked together on an incident involving a male engaged in menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers were called out to apply for a seizure warrant for a vehicle, followed up with an application for a search warrant.

This two-part process occurs when officers need to seize a vehicle and time is of the essence due to limited resources to guard the vehicle while the warrant application is underway.

