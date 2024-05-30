Celtic sports season comes to an end 

The Lady Celts softball team is all smiles before facing opponent Westview High School Wildcats/Photos by STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Jack Roth and Kelson Whalen with Coach Miguel Camarena

Jack Roth moves for a return volley

Kelson Whalen leaps to return a shot

Nicole Schnurbusch gets advice between sets from Coaches Lisa Reid and Judy Schnurbusch

Josalyn Netzel is just a bit late on a tag at home

Natalie Macik gets a hit against Westview.

Josalyn Netzel makes a throw to first base for an out

The 2023-24 McNary High School Celtic sports season has come to an end.

The Lady Celts softball team played in three play-off games, winning two by wide margins and losing a third by a score of 1-4 against Westview on Friday, May 24. The girls ended their season with a conference record of 7-5 and an overall record of 14-15.

On the tennis courts, the Celtic boys team played in the OSAA 6A tennis championships in Tualatin on May 24 and 25. No Celtic players won their brackets.

Nicole Schnurbusch was the standout for the Lady Celts tennis team, reaching the consolation semi-finals before falling to Sarah Plaisted of Century.

The Celtic baseball team ended its season with an overall record of 17-12 and a conference record of 5-4. They were ranked #18 in the state by OSAA.