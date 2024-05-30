Celtic sports season comes to an end 

The 2023-24 McNary High School Celtic sports season has come to an end.
The Lady Celts softball team played in three play-off games, winning two by wide margins and losing a third by a score of 1-4 against Westview on Friday, May 24. The girls ended their season with a conference record of 7-5 and an overall record of 14-15.
On the tennis courts, the Celtic boys team played in the OSAA 6A tennis championships in Tualatin on May 24 and 25. No Celtic players won their brackets.
Nicole Schnurbusch was the standout for the Lady Celts tennis team, reaching the consolation semi-finals before falling to Sarah Plaisted of Century.
The Celtic baseball team ended its season with an overall record of 17-12 and a conference record of 5-4. They were ranked #18 in the state by OSAA.