KeizerFEST: The Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade

(A previous version of this story incorrectly labeled the parade as May 17. The actual date of the 2024 Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade was Saturday, May 18.)

With a new time in May, the Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade hit the streets over the weekend, May 18, and with a great turnout from Keizerites; the city, its leadership, its businesses and schools came together to represent the Keizer motto: Spirit, Pride and Volunteerism.

Check out just a few of the moments that took place.

  • The Bloom’ Iris Day Parade at its beginning
  • Parade Grand Marshall, the Late Greg Hammack
  • Members of Keizer’s own troop scout group: Troop Scout 20
  • Keizer Fire District in one of their emergency vehicles
  • Another multi-use emergency vehicle from Keizer Fire District
  • Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark
  • Keizer City Councilor Shaney Starr
  • Keizer City Councilor Soraida Cross
  • Keizer City Councilor Dan Kohler
  • Keizer City Councilor Laura Reid
  • Keizer City Councilor Kyle Juran
  • Keizer Public Works
  • Brad Lomax honored for his service to education
  • Miss Oregon and former Miss Keizer, Linnsey McCallister
  • Mike Lowery who was honored with the (Chamber) president’s award
  • Marion Fire District #1 with a loyal fan
  • A bowling ball and pins from The REC
  • Dancers from the Oregon City Children’s theatre
  • The “Best Rodeo court” winners
  • The McNary High School Marching Band
  • One of the floats in the parade titled: “Purrasic Park”
  • Another float from Keizer’s State Farm Insurance Agency
  • The Brooks Fire Department also made an appearance
  • Close-ups of some of the McNary students as they play
  • The theme for the parade: Shake, Rattle and Roll was inspired by the last eruption of Mt. St. Helens
  • Future First Keizer citizen Baylee Lawyer
  • A MCFD #1 fire engine
  • A float from Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes
  • Parade participants handing out candy and other treats to parade attendees
  • The float from the business, Casa Bella
  • A bus from the local Headstart as a giant Yahtzee game
  • A float from SERVPRO services with a guitarist on the back
  • St. Bernard Baxter with owner Shiva Dawn
  • A procession of Corvettes in the parade

