KeizerFEST: The Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade

(A previous version of this story incorrectly labeled the parade as May 17. The actual date of the 2024 Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade was Saturday, May 18.)

With a new time in May, the Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade hit the streets over the weekend, May 18, and with a great turnout from Keizerites; the city, its leadership, its businesses and schools came together to represent the Keizer motto: Spirit, Pride and Volunteerism.

Check out just a few of the moments that took place.

The Bloom’ Iris Day Parade at its beginning

Parade Grand Marshall, the Late Greg Hammack

Members of Keizer’s own troop scout group: Troop Scout 20

Keizer Fire District in one of their emergency vehicles

Another multi-use emergency vehicle from Keizer Fire District

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark

Keizer City Councilor Shaney Starr

Keizer City Councilor Soraida Cross

Keizer City Councilor Dan Kohler

Keizer City Councilor Laura Reid

Keizer City Councilor Kyle Juran

Keizer Public Works

Brad Lomax honored for his service to education

Miss Oregon and former Miss Keizer, Linnsey McCallister

Mike Lowery who was honored with the (Chamber) president’s award

Marion Fire District #1 with a loyal fan

A bowling ball and pins from The REC

Dancers from the Oregon City Children’s theatre

The “Best Rodeo court” winners

The McNary High School Marching Band

One of the floats in the parade titled: “Purrasic Park”

Another float from Keizer’s State Farm Insurance Agency

The Brooks Fire Department also made an appearance

Close-ups of some of the McNary students as they play

The theme for the parade: Shake, Rattle and Roll was inspired by the last eruption of Mt. St. Helens

Future First Keizer citizen Baylee Lawyer

A MCFD #1 fire engine

A float from Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes

Parade participants handing out candy and other treats to parade attendees

The float from the business, Casa Bella

A bus from the local Headstart as a giant Yahtzee game

A float from SERVPRO services with a guitarist on the back

St. Bernard Baxter with owner Shiva Dawn

A procession of Corvettes in the parade

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

