New moms spotted at Staats Lake 

Coming together to celebrate Mother’s Day is a staple for many families, but why should the celebration be for just human mothers?
By taking a trip to Staats Lake, it is possible to see a bounty of wildlife endemic to Keizer such as Mallard ducks, Canadian geese, Painted turtles, bald eagles and herons, but more importantly, you can see their babies.
Keizertimes took a quick jog around the lake to show all the wonderful wildlife and adorable animal families right here in our own backyard.
