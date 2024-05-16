New moms spotted at Staats Lake 

Two male ducks resting in the early morning

A mother with her ducklings on the lake embankment

A family out for a morning swim

A bumble bee gathering some tasty nectar while also being a pollenator

Some blooming Irises

A family of geese with their young ones

One of three painted turtles that frequent the lake

Another mallard with beautiful coloration

A gaggle of ducklings look on warily at a giant taking pictures of them

A previous duck apartment that has been used

Coming together to celebrate Mother’s Day is a staple for many families, but why should the celebration be for just human mothers?

By taking a trip to Staats Lake, it is possible to see a bounty of wildlife endemic to Keizer such as Mallard ducks, Canadian geese, Painted turtles, bald eagles and herons, but more importantly, you can see their babies.

Keizertimes took a quick jog around the lake to show all the wonderful wildlife and adorable animal families right here in our own backyard.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

