COMMUNITY

New moms spotted at Staats Lake 

by on

More in COMMUNITY:

  • Two male ducks resting in the early morning
  • A mother with her ducklings on the lake embankment
  • A family out for a morning swim
  • A bumble bee gathering some tasty nectar while also being a pollenator
  • Some blooming Irises
  • A family of geese with their young ones
  • One of three painted turtles that frequent the lake
  • Another mallard with beautiful coloration
  • A gaggle of ducklings look on warily at a giant taking pictures of them
  • A previous duck apartment that has been used

Coming together to celebrate Mother’s Day is a staple for many families, but why should the celebration be for just human mothers? 

By taking a trip to Staats Lake, it is possible to see a bounty of wildlife endemic to Keizer such as Mallard ducks, Canadian geese, Painted turtles, bald eagles and herons, but more importantly, you can see their babies. 

Keizertimes took a quick jog around the lake to show all the wonderful wildlife and adorable animal families right here in our own backyard.

Contact Quinn Stoddard
[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more

Facebook_Logo
twitter
instagram
I want to subscribe!