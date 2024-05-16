Keizer man involved in a lethal hit-and-run accident 

Herrera struck Wilson, who later died from his injuries in a Portland-area hosp

A Salem man, Randall Dale Wilson, age 75, died Wednesday, May 8, at a Portland-area hospital as the result of injuries sustained from a hit-and-run incident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. on May 5, at the 4100 block of Rickey Street SE, Salem.

Wilson was struck by Keizer-resident Gabriel Herrera, age 63. Herrera was identified and arrested later in the day on May 5, and originally charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver.

The incident occurred as Wilson attempted to cross Rickey Street one block east of Lancaster Drive. When they were struck by a pickup, Herrera, who was traveling westbound on the same road.

