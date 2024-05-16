Dance school spring show set

The France School of Dance hold its spring fundraiser on Tuesday, May 28, at North Salem High School.
During the 90-minute show, students, ages four through adult, will perform tap, ballet, Pointe, jazz, hip hop and lyrical routines.
The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $3 per person and per dancer.
Proceeds will benefit Marion Polk Food Share.
For more information contact Linda France Martin at 503-390- 3481 or 503-1210.
Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051
SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.