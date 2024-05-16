Dance school spring show set

The France School of Dance dance crew posing in their slick attire

The France School of Dance hold its spring fundraiser on Tuesday, May 28, at North Salem High School.

During the 90-minute show, students, ages four through adult, will perform tap, ballet, Pointe, jazz, hip hop and lyrical routines.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person and per dancer.

Proceeds will benefit Marion Polk Food Share.

For more information contact Linda France Martin at 503-390- 3481 or 503-1210.

