City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, May 20th at 6 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
|The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.
AGENDA
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Monday, May 20, 2024
6:00 PM
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
930 Chemawa Road NE
Keizer, Oregon
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. DISCUSSION
a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2) (i) To review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing.
4. ADJOURNMENT