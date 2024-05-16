Stop to smell the Irises 

Katie Kraushaar and Marj Kokko.

Gracian Howard leans in to smell the peonies while Cassie Yowell and Jennifer Pettigrew look on

A customer waits to check out

Families having a picnic together at the gardens on Mother’s Day.

Row of bearded iris in full bloom

Schreiner’s Iris Gardens, north of Keizer, is hitting its peak bloom season now, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

On Mother’s Day, May 12, hundreds of flower lovers visited the 150 acres of blooms on Quinaby Road NE, situated west of River Road N.

During peak bloom season, Schreiner’s, the largest iris farm in the nation, features expanive display gardens, a cut flower show and gift shop.

The bloom season is scheduled through Friday, May 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Monday through Friday admission is $5 online or $6 at the door.

Weekend admission is $8 online or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Parking is free.

An artist fair is scheduled at the gardens May 25-27.

Visit schreinersgardens.com for more information.

