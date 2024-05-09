The Fall Guy doesn’t fall, he flourishes 

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy.

Movies are silly things when you really think about it, yet those who work in the industry can take them unbelievably seriously at the same time.

Some even risk their lives to see that just a few seconds of a film looks good, and it is these lamentably ignored thrill-seekers, the stuntpeople, that The Fall Guy, a movie loosely based on the ‘80s television show of the same name, looks to celebrate in style.

I was not expecting much from this film, to be honest, I thought the trailers made it look rather unoriginal and unfunny. But boy oh boy was I wrong, as The Fall Guy was easily some of the most fun I have had in theaters all year.

Directed by David Leitch, a former stunt performer behind such films as Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw, the action in The Fall Guy is appropriately brilliant, creative and exciting.

Featuring star Ryan Gosling doing his own stunts, a smart meta twist that plays well with his character being a stunt person who finds himself thrust into a real-life violent situation.

I am a sucker for meta-ness and movies about making movies, and The Fall Guy instantly charmed me with its double meanings and winking references, a feat that’s sometimes hard to pull off without being annoying.

It is a fun peek behind the camera (well, not the actual cameras, but you know what I mean), and when combined with a slick, if fairly straightforward and uninspired, crime conspiracy it makes for a potent concoction, though the third act felt a bit excessive.

But as exciting as these factors are on their own merits, The Fall Guy would be little more than a blip if it weren’t for the third delicious part of the metaphorical movie casserole: the rom-com.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are delightful to watch, their chemistry so electric that it would make me a little nervous if I were one of their real-life spouses (from my lips to God’s ears).

The comedy part of the rom-com is good as well, ensuring there are plenty of laughs as you root for them to just kiss and make up already. These two, along with a supporting cast made up of hilarious people like Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, know how to handle comedy.

Action, romance, laughs and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into some of the most under appreciated people in Hollywood… it’s really astounding how much The Fall Guy fits in, and even more astounding that it does each of these things equally well.

Do I wish that the crime story was a little more engaging? Sure. Do I wish that it were a bit shorter? Definitely. But this is a film that has a little something for everyone no matter what their tastes, and just like the stunt people that made it possible if you decide to see it you will be in for a wild ride.

The Fall Guy is now playing in theaters.

