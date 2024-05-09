Saturday bike skills event 

A booth set up by Salem Health about sugar consumption

Keizer Police officers at the KPD booth at the event

The Keizer Colt named “Big Blue”

One of the events bike riding learners

Hersch and MaryAnn Sangster, a part of the group of event coordinators

Cadets from the Keizer Police Department

A bike repair station set up by Northwest Hub

Despite the rain, a city committee, neighborhood association, vendors, several Keizer emergency services and Keizer elementary faculty came together on a wet Saturday morning, May 4, at Keizer Elementary School for a bike skills and resources event.

Claudia Mendoza, community outreach coordinator for Keizer Elementary and one of the event coordinators, noted that the event, called the Keizer Community Event, was open to all schools to help foster a stronger sense of community and provide information to all.

The event was geared towards providing children in the community who attended classes and training on bike skills, facilitate bike inspections, perform helmet fitting and give those helmets away as well as important traffic safety tips.

Children who attended were fitted with a helmet and provided a short course to navigate with an instructor who would provide tips such as maintaining balance and making better turns.

The event also hosted vendors such as the Keizer Community Library, Smile Keepers, Salem Health, who had a booth listing the amount of sugar in some beverages, Salem Electric and the Keizer Police Department.

Hersch Sangster of the Traffic/ Safety and Pedestrians Committee and chair of the Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association (NWKNA) spoke to the importance of the event stating that, “It’s all about bike safety and helmet safety.”

Community partners for the event included: the Keizer Police Department, Keizer Fire Department, Keizer United, the Keizer Chamber, North West Hub and the Keizer Elementary – PTC.

