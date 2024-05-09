Food drive, mail carriers

The annual letter carrier food drive is set for Saturday, May 11.

For many years, a number of branches had collected food for the needy as part of their community service effort.

The national, coordinated effort by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) to help fight hunger in America grew out of discussions in 1991. A pilot drive was held in 10 cities in 1991, and it proved successful; work began immediately on making it a nationwide effort.

From Alaska to Florida and Maine to Hawaii, letter carriers did double duty—delivering mail and picking up donations. It grew from that point.

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected approximately 1.9 billion pounds of food for those in need.

The letter carriers ask households to put non-perishable food items in a bag by their mailboxes. The carriers will deliver food donations to local food banks.

