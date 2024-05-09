Bats and racketswin for Celtics

With one non-conference game left in its season, McNary Celtic baseball is sitting with a record of 15-9, 4-3 in league play.
On Wednesday, May 1, the Celts defeated the West Salem Titans by a lopsided score of 10-0.
The following day, the Celts defeated the Titans again with a 9-4 score.
The wins kept coming on Tuesday, May 7, when the McNary team won over the Sprague Olympians, 7-2.
In tennis, the Celtic boys team defeated the West Salem Titans by a score of 3-2.
In doubles action, Kelson Whalen and Jack Roth defeated Roman Cooper and Carson Jacobson, 6-3 and 6-2.
Riley Auvinen and Liam Ansbro won 6-3, 6-2 over Titans Lenny Hererra and Chase Allen.
Rounding out the doubles, Breyden Campos and Joseph Diaz defeated the Titans doubles team of Frybeck Husseman and Chris Wilcox by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
Contact Keizertimes Staff:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051
SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.