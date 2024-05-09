Sports

Bats and racketswin for Celtics

With one non-conference game left in its season, McNary Celtic baseball is sitting with a record of 15-9, 4-3 in league play. 

On Wednesday, May 1, the Celts defeated the West Salem Titans by a lopsided score of 10-0. 

The following day, the Celts defeated the Titans again with a 9-4 score. 

The wins kept coming on Tuesday, May 7, when the McNary team won over the Sprague Olympians, 7-2. 

In tennis, the Celtic boys team defeated the West Salem Titans by a score of 3-2. 

In doubles action, Kelson Whalen and Jack Roth defeated Roman Cooper and Carson Jacobson, 6-3 and 6-2. 

Riley Auvinen and Liam Ansbro won 6-3, 6-2 over Titans Lenny Hererra and Chase Allen. 

Rounding out the doubles, Breyden Campos and Joseph Diaz defeated the Titans doubles team of Frybeck Husseman and Chris Wilcox by scores of 6-0 and 6-2. 

