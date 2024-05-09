Bats and racketswin for Celtics

Closing pitcher Andrew Hammond in a game against the West Salem on May 2.

Kelson Whalen volleys with his Sprague tennis opponent on May 2.

In tennis, versus the Sprague Olympians, Breyden Campos serves.

Andrew Hammond prepares to slide into third base.

Trevor Ratliff throws to first base.

Carter Hawley slides into home for a score.

With one non-conference game left in its season, McNary Celtic baseball is sitting with a record of 15-9, 4-3 in league play.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Celts defeated the West Salem Titans by a lopsided score of 10-0.

The following day, the Celts defeated the Titans again with a 9-4 score.

The wins kept coming on Tuesday, May 7, when the McNary team won over the Sprague Olympians, 7-2.

In tennis, the Celtic boys team defeated the West Salem Titans by a score of 3-2.

In doubles action, Kelson Whalen and Jack Roth defeated Roman Cooper and Carson Jacobson, 6-3 and 6-2.

Riley Auvinen and Liam Ansbro won 6-3, 6-2 over Titans Lenny Hererra and Chase Allen.

Rounding out the doubles, Breyden Campos and Joseph Diaz defeated the Titans doubles team of Frybeck Husseman and Chris Wilcox by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.

