Bridgetown Conservatory ready to set up Salem branch to set up Salem branch

With the dissolution of Salem’s Enlightened Theatrics in February, Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre of Portland will begin filling the education and performance void created by Enlightened’s departure from the Salem area.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre will host an open house on Sunday, June 2, at the Verona Studio Theatre, in the historic Reed Opera House.

The open house will introduce key personnel of Bridgetown, including artistic director and founder Rick Lewis, board members and professional instructors.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre calls itself the premier training ground for young performers with the goal of a professional musical theater career.

Bridgetown offers training in acting, dance and vocal performance, for young professionalages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into musical theater programs and professional careers in musical theater.

“We are excited about expanding our reach into the Salem market,” Lewis said. “Enlightened Theatrics was a strong theatrical and educational force in Salem and they will be missed.”

The open house will feature light fare, wine and beverages.

Scheduled entertainment will include local performers Sage Gonzalez, Emily Irvin and Sarah Hansen. They will be joined by Portland performers Jeremy Buxton, Jeremy Anderson-Sloan and others.

The open house is set for Sunday June 2, noon to 3 p.m. at The Verona Studio Theatre in the historic Reed Opera House. 189 Liberty St NE, Suite 215, Salem, OR 97301.

To register for the open house visit https://square.link/u/04exzxIH.

