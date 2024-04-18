Make an ordinary space an oasis with new tiles 

As we approach the busy season of home construction, it is a great time to research the top tile trends for 2024.

Year after year, trends come and go, while some truly stand the test of time.

This year’s top three tile trends in the Willamette Valley are large format tiles, bold colors and integration of design patterns.

Large format tiles are classified as having any edge longer than 12 inches. The most popular and a normal-sized tile is 12 inches wide by 24 inches long.

We are even installing tiles as big as 60 inches long by 60 inches wide. One of the benefits to using such large tiles is the elimination of grout joints.

Customers find it beneficial because grout tends to be difficult to keep clean and maintain.

Another benefit of large format tiles is they help make a space feel larger. It does this by exaggerating the lines in a room helping stretch the eye, thus making a space feel larger than it actually is.

Along with large format tiles, the use of bold colors is a trend to watch out for in 2024.

Bold colors have been used in showers, backsplashes, floors or fireplaces to capture the creativity and personality of a homeowner.

People are embracing the bold color palette offered by most tile manufacturers to bring a sense of joy by brightening up a space.

Not only is it the color of the tile that people are using but also the contrasting bright grout colors that enhance a room.

From large format tile to bold colors, the final top tile trend for 2024 is the integration of design patterns. Homeowners and designers are using different installation patterns to add character to their bathroom or kitchen.

Instead of using a traditional brick lay pattern people are opting to vertically stack the tile, lay the tile in a herringbone pattern or even a basket weave style pattern.

While these design patterns look drastically different, one thing is for certain, if done correctly, it can transform an ordinary space into an oasis.

With the days getting longer, the sun coming out and tax returns rolling in, we will be up early and out late.

Contractors will be working tirelessly to turn someone’s vision for their home into a reality. You can bet that any tile work done on these projects we will see one of these top tile trends utilized.

