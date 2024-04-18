How to care for your hanging Petunia/Calibrachoa baskets 

A hanging basket of Petunias

Sunlight

Try to hang your baskets in an area with at least six hours of sunlight a day so it can bloom at its peak. Rotate the basket every week by 180 degrees so each side receives an equal amount of sunlight.

How often do you water?

When watering petunia/calibrachoa hanging baskets, water them slowly and deeply. You want the water to penetrate the soil, so allow the water to soak in slowly.

A good rule of thumb is to water until the water starts to run out of the bottom of the basket. This will ensure that the soil is evenly saturated, and the roots are getting enough water. During hotter weather, this may mean watering twice a day. In cooler weather, reduce the amount of water and do not allow the soil to remain soggy.

Fertilizing frequency

If you are looking to keep your petunia/ calibrachoa hanging basket looking its best, you want to make sure to use the right type of fertilizer.

Fertilizing is an important part of caring for petunia hanging baskets, as it helps keep them healthy and vibrant. With so many options out there, it’s important to understand the differences between them to make sure you’re using the right one for your petunias/calibrachoas.

When it comes to fertilizing petunia/ calibrachoa hanging baskets, the best type of fertilizer to use is a slow-release fertilizer.

Slow-release fertilizers are specifically designed to slowly release nutrients over time, meaning you don’t have to fertilize as often. Slow-release fertilizers also help reduce the risk of over-fertilizing and burning the plants.

When picking out a slow-release fertilizer, you’ll want to make sure to look for one that’s specifically designed for flowering plants. These fertilizers are usually higher in phosphorus, which helps promote blooming and lower in nitrogen, which can cause the plants to produce too much foliage.

You will also want to make sure to look for one that’s designed for hanging baskets, as they are typically made of lightweight materials that need to be fertilized more often.

How long will your hanging baskets last?

If plants are properly cared for, they will last from planting until frost.

Little tips to keep your baskets looking good through the season

To keep petunia/calibrachoa flower baskets looking their best, make sure they receive full sunlight, regular water, fertilizer and pruning.

Do you like to have your baskets lush and full of blooms?

Pruning will help control stretch so seek out a fertilizer that compliments your objective.

Petunia and calibrachoa plants in hanging baskets can be trimmed back to encourage more branching. When pruning, make sure to use clean, sharp scissors and to remove dead foliage.

Caring for petunia/calibrachoa hanging baskets is a rewarding experience for gardeners who want to bring a splash of vibrant color to their outdoor space.

These beautiful plants bring a unique dimension to any garden with their cascading blooms adding a delightful touch to your porch, patio or balcony. They do require some basic care to ensure they thrive and bloom throughout the season. With the proper attention and maintenance, petunias/calibrachoas will provide you with a stunning display of blooms that will last through the summer.

By following these tips, you can watch your baskets bloom and thrive all summer long.

(Submitted by Pedersen’s Nursery)

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

