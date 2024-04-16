Unidentified dead male found behind Keizer Cultural Center

Officials at the scene where the body was found outside of the Keizer cultural Center

An unidentified, deceased adult male was found outside of the Keizer Cultural Center early this morning, April 16.

On the scene was Marion County chief medical investigator Rob Anderson as well as Keizer police.

Officials at the scene did not provide information about the cause of death nor the identity of the male, saying only that there is an “active death investigation” happening.

(More information will be put out for this story as it is gathered.)

