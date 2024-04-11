Salem-Keizer working together sign smashed

The Salem-Keizer working together sign damaged by what appears to be a vehicle

The Salem-Keizer “Working Together” sign and brick wall, located at the bifurcation of River Road and its intersection with Stark Street, apparently sustained heavy damage as of today, April 11.

Calls with local law enforcement have so far not produced results as to when or why the signage was destroyed.

At the scene, tire tracks can be seen in the grass spanning from the edge of the sidewalk to the sign itself.

The tracks appear to be heading in a northerly direction and they go straight from the curb to the sign.

The sign itself is bent towards the bottom half and the surrounding bricks have been destroyed.

Calls to towing companies in the area revealed no recent towing had occurred from that spot for the last several days.

The area is an apparent hot spot for crashes with several happening over the last several years with a drunk driving incident occurring last June which also resulted in the signs damaging.

(More information for this story will be released as it is gathered. If anyone can provide more information, please reach out to [email protected] or call 503-390-1051.)

The tire tracks (seen on the bottom as the lighter colored grass) leading from the curb and terminating at the sign itself

Glass found at the scene, possibly from a headlight

Not only the brick wall sustained damage but the sign itself appears to be bent at the bottom

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more