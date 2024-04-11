Rotary Raffle raises over $90K 

Roland and Olivia Hererra Clint Holland with Kathleen Freeman. Amy Bauer and husband Nathan Bauer. Rotary Club president Joe Egli with wife Shelly Egli. Rotarian Christian Lydon with parents Sylvia and Bill Lydon.

The Rotary Club of Keizer held its annual Go for the Gold Raffle Dinner and Party on Saturday, April 6, and raised more than $90,000 for club projects.

Hundreds of attendees, dressed for the event’s theme: Tailgate Party, enjoyed a buffet dinner prepared by Jerry Crane Catering.

The grand prize winner of gold and silver valued at $10,000 was won by Matt Markee. He bought his ticket from Rotarian Jeff Anderson.

Markee has not yet decided whether he will take the gold and silver or take his winnings in cash.

“Like anyone I was excited to hear about the winning,” said Markee. “I have never won anything like this before.”

Second place of $1,000 in cash was won by Renee Brouse. The $500 cash third place prize was won by Jerry Affinito.

Overall the event grossed about $93,000 that came from raffle ticket sales, corporate sponsorships and a live and a silent auction. The title sponsor of the event was SMI Real Estate and Property Management.

Rotary Club of Keizer in-coming president, Jeff Reynolds, planned and oversaw the event that was held at the Keizer Event Center. He is happy with the outcome. “It was packed. The evening exceeded my expectations,” he said.

Club member Nathan Bauer was the emcee for the evening.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.