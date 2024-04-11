Keizer’s prescription medication turn-in 

The Marion County Substance Use Prevention Coalition is holding a prescription drug take back day, Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Dayspring Fellowship Church located at 1755 Lockhaven Dr. NE.

The drive-through event will provide community members and others in Marion County the chance to turn-in expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in a safe and responsible manner, according to Melissa Gable, the Marion County communications coordinator

Needles are not accepted.

Events such as these are held to encourage the safe disposal of medication as well as discouraging prescription medication theft or abuse.

“This event helps to keep our citizens safe and our environment clean,” Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron said. “We thank all those who make programs like this available here in Marion County.”

Visit mchealthy.net for more information.

For those who cannot attend the event but need to drop off expired, unwanted, or unused prescription medications, visit dea.gov/takebackday for a list of collection sites in your area.

For those seeking more information, contact Melissa Gable at (971) 375-6736 or email at [email protected].

