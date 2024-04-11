Homeless woman sentenced after hundreds of police contacts

A Keizer homeless woman was sentenced to prison, Friday, April 5, after hundreds of police contacts throughout 2022 and 2023, according to a brief on the matter from Keizer Police.

The homeless woman had run-ins with police for repeated criminal offenses which caused public nuisance and a resource drain on the police department, the brief stated.

The woman reportedly had refused to be connected to different resources and did not take accountability for her actions which led to the Community Response Team (CRU) partnering with the Marion County District Attorney’s office to aggregate her offenses, which led to a prison sentence.

(More information for this story will be released as it is obtained.

