 The state of the city of Keizer

Keizer mayor Cathy Clark delivered her State of the City address before about 40 people on Tuesday, March 12.

The noontime luncheon, sponsored by Portland General Electric (PGE) and organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Keizer Event Center in the civic center.

Summarizing a laundry list of accomplishments in the city over the past two years, Clark extolled the city’s motto of Pride, Spirit and Volunteerism as not just words but “a way of life in Keizer.”

The mayor took the stage after Darrell Fuller delivered the invocation and led the audience in a flag salute, imploring them to “really mean it.”

In her speech, Clark acknowledged several city department heads for the work they have done, including the new heads of the police and legal departments—Andrew Copeland and Joseph Lindsay respectively.

In a laundry list of projects in Keizer, Clark mentioned American Rescue Plan Act funds that have been used on projects big and small, from the new turf sports field at Keizer Rapids Park, a needed water well upgrade, and cybersecurity at the city.

Transportation was a key component of the mayor’s address, announcing the upcoming upgrades on Verda Lane, long a point of contention for residents in southeast Keizer. She pointed to the city’s Traffic Safety Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee’s work on updating Keizer’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Plan from its original 1999 draft.

Keizer’s parks took a prominent place in the address, especially the graffiti that plagues parks throughout the city. The city council has been discussing adding cameras in high-traffic areas in hopes of discouraging graffiti.

Ben Miller Family Park in southeast Keizer was singled out for its upgraded amenities that make it easier for people of every ability to utilize.

The mayor ended her address with her traditional honoring of volunteers in the city with:

“#Keizer shows up.”

