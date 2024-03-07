Willamette’s Golden Spikes boys baseball need sponsors 

With another season already underway and several wins under their belts, the Willamette Golden Spikes, a little league baseball team managed by nonprofit Willamette Valley Elite Baseball, are still needing some help.

Nonprofit manager Chris Argue, is requesting help with sponsors from businesses and Keizerites alike. Needing to raise a total of $8,000 for equipment, uniforms, transportation and practice space, Argue is looking for those who can support whether through donations of money, time or other in-kind donations such as baseball gear.

The Golden Spikes are off to a promising start so far, winning the Northwest Nations Kennewick Kickoff tournament in Washington.

Argue’s nonprofit relies on community sponsors to cover essential expenses and offer a variety of ways to get involved.

Financially, people can become a Grand Slam Sponsor for $1,000; a Home Run Sponsor for $500; a Triple Sponsor for $250; a Double Sponsor for $100 or a Single Sponsor for any donated amount.

While there is no specific end date to when donations need to be in, Argue noted that the earlier the donation the better as it helps set the budget for upcoming seasons and schedules.

The nonprofit’s stated goal is to provide top-level baseball for young men inside the city, according to Argue and does this largely through the efforts of parents as well as McNary students.

Argue noted that multiple McNary baseball players have played for clubs including seniors Ben and Jake Allen, Carter Hawley, Trevor Ratliff as well as Jordan Araiza who is a junior.

While a majority of games are not scheduled in the Valley until May when weather improves, Argue noted that for those interested a tournament will be held at Keizer Little League Park on April 17.

For those interested in learning more, contact the Willamette Valley Elite Baseball executive director, Chris Argue at (503) 462-3221 or email [email protected]

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

