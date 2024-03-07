The annual State of the City address is coming around again on March 12 from 11:45 – 1 p.m. located at 930 Chemawa Rd NE.



The speaker, Mayor Cathy Clark, will lay out to the people of Keizer how the city is doing, what its accomplishments and challenges have been as well as put forth the direction the city will head in for the next year.



Originally split over several trips to various neighborhood organizations, the address will again take place as a single community conversation similar to last year.



Last year’s address from Clark covered Keizer’s 40th birthday and a look back on the lifespan of the city from when it began to becoming a well-established and the 15th most populated city in Oregon.



Clark covered issues such as leadership turnovers, retirements, park issues, public safety, issues people have with finances, city transportation, homelessness and the use of American Rescue Plan(ARPA) funds.



This year, Keizerites in attendance can expect to hear Clark give an update on the city’s current status and progress as well as the forecast for the upcoming year and those following.



While there may not be a specific Q & A section, there will be availability to speak to Clark and ask questions both during and after lunch.



For those interested, attendance is free of charge, although for those wanting lunch, which will be catered by Adam’s Rib Smokehouse, simply go to the Keizer chamber website to select and pre-pay for lunch.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more