McNary swimming

The McNary boys and girls swim teams participated in a district swim tournament at Salem’s Kroc Center on Feb. 9 and 10. None of the swimmers qualified for the state championships.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Placed 3rd with a time of 2:08.63

Sophomore Meili Skipper (backstroke)

Sophomore Andrea Guevara (breaststroke)

Sophomore Evelyn Hales (butterfly)

Sophomore Madeleine McLain (freestyle)

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Placed 3rd with a time of 1:57.78

Jr Caed Christensen (backstroke)

Jr Cameron Harrington (breastroke)

Sophomore Cole Pedersen (butterfly)

Jr Brayden Kaehler (freestyle)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Jr Bri Barker Placed 6th 2:35.75

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

Jr Grant Schaffer Placed 3rd 2:02.93

Jr Jacob Olmos Lopez Placed 10th 2:32.61

Girls 200 Yard IM

Sophomore Andrea Guevara Placed 5th 2:43.94

Freshman Stella Pedersen Placed 8th 2:59.01

Boys 200Yard IM

Jr Caed Christensen Placed 6th 2:43.86

Sophomore Gideon Carpenter Placed 10th 2:53.46

Girls 50 Yard Free

Sophomore Evelyn Hales Placed 3rd 28.38

Sophomore Madeleine McLain Placed 6th 29.59

SophomoreTaylor Madsen Placed 7th 29.72

Sophomore Meili Skipper Placed 8th 29.81

Boys 50 Yard Free

Jr Brayden Kaehler Placed 6th 24.61

Sophomore Cole Pedersen Placed 11th 26.14

Jr Zunder Luke Avellaneda Placed 15th 29.38

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

Sophomore Cassidy Kerner Placed 5th 1:28.69

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

Sophomore Cole Pedersen Placed 7th 1:12.41

Girls 100 Yard Free

Sophomore Madeleine McLain Placed 6th 1:06.51

Freshman Stella Pedersen Placed 8th

Senior Molly Eisele Placed 9th

Sophomore Alayna Garcia Placed 1:11.82

Boys 100 Yard Free

Jr Brayden Kaehler Placed 5th 54.90

Jr Cameron Harrington Placed 6th 55.36

Freshman Grant Woodard Placed 14th 1:06.27

Jr Jacob Olmos Lopez Placed 16th 1:08.57

Girls 500 Yard Free

Jr Bri Barker Placed 9th 7:10.22

Boys 500 Yard Free

Jr Grant Schaffer Placed 3rd 5:43.01

Sophomore Kamryn Klassen Placed 7th 6:53.44

Sophomore Gideon Carpenter Placed 10th 7:10.16

Jr Joseph Sanders Placed 14th 8:43.02

Girls 200 Yard Free Relay Placed 4th

Sophomore Andrea Guevara

Sophomore Meili Skipper

Sophomore Madeleine McLain

Sophomore Evelyn Hales

Boys 200 Yard Free Relay Placed 4th

Sophomore Cole Pedersen

Jr Cameron Harrington

Jr Grant Schaffer

Jr Brayden Kaehler

Girls 100 Yard Back

Sophomore Evelyn Hales Placed 5th 1:13.36

Sophomore Meili Skipper Placed 7th 1:16.62

Sophomore Nadalyn Delarosa Placed 12th 1:36.19

Boys 100 Yard Back

Jr Caed Christensen Placed 5th 1:09.39

Sophomore Kamryn Klassen Placed 8th 1:22.16

Girls 100 Yard Breast

Sophomore Andrea Guevara Placed 3rd 1:17.32

Sophomore Taylor Madsen Placed 4th 1:23.59

Sophomore Cassidy Kerner Placed 10th 1:31.39

Senior Molly Eisele Placed 12th 1:41.85

Boys 100 Yard Breast

Jr Cameron Harrington Placed 7th 1:18.72

Senior Eli Staley Placed 10th 1:19.49

Zunder Luke Avellaneda Placed 14th 1:23.79

Boys 400 Yard Free Relay Placed 5th 4:13.59

Jr Caed Christensen

Freshman Grant Woodard

Jacob Olmos Lopez

Jr Grant Schaffer

McNary Boys Placed 4th Overall with a score of 282

McNary Girls Placed 3rd Overall with a score of 287

Top McNary Point Scorer Jr Grant Schaffer with 32 points

Top McNary Point Scorer Sophomore Evelyn Hales and Andrea Guevara with 30 points

Andrea Guevara competes in the 200 yard individual medley.

Cole Petersen in the 100 yard butterfly.

Stella Pedersen performs the backstroke in the 200 yard individual medley.