McNary swimming

The McNary boys and girls swim teams participated in a district swim tournament at Salem’s Kroc Center on Feb. 9 and 10. None of the swimmers qualified for the state championships.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Placed 3rd with a time of 2:08.63
Sophomore Meili Skipper (backstroke)
Sophomore Andrea Guevara (breaststroke)
Sophomore Evelyn Hales (butterfly)
Sophomore Madeleine McLain (freestyle)
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Placed 3rd with a time of 1:57.78
Jr Caed Christensen (backstroke)
Jr Cameron Harrington (breastroke)
Sophomore Cole Pedersen (butterfly)
Jr Brayden Kaehler (freestyle)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Jr Bri Barker Placed 6th 2:35.75
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
Jr Grant Schaffer Placed 3rd 2:02.93
Jr Jacob Olmos Lopez Placed 10th 2:32.61
Girls 200 Yard IM
Sophomore Andrea Guevara Placed 5th 2:43.94
Freshman Stella Pedersen Placed 8th 2:59.01
Boys 200Yard IM
Jr Caed Christensen Placed 6th 2:43.86
Sophomore Gideon Carpenter Placed 10th 2:53.46
Girls 50 Yard Free
Sophomore Evelyn Hales Placed 3rd 28.38
Sophomore Madeleine McLain Placed 6th 29.59
SophomoreTaylor Madsen Placed 7th 29.72
Sophomore Meili Skipper Placed 8th 29.81
Boys 50 Yard Free
Jr Brayden Kaehler Placed 6th 24.61
Sophomore Cole Pedersen Placed 11th 26.14
Jr Zunder Luke Avellaneda Placed 15th 29.38
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
Sophomore Cassidy Kerner Placed 5th 1:28.69
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
Sophomore Cole Pedersen Placed 7th 1:12.41
Girls 100 Yard Free
Sophomore Madeleine McLain Placed 6th 1:06.51
Freshman Stella Pedersen Placed 8th
Senior Molly Eisele Placed 9th
Sophomore Alayna Garcia Placed 1:11.82
Boys 100 Yard Free
Jr Brayden Kaehler Placed 5th 54.90
Jr Cameron Harrington Placed 6th 55.36
Freshman Grant Woodard Placed 14th 1:06.27
Jr Jacob Olmos Lopez Placed 16th 1:08.57
Girls 500 Yard Free
Jr Bri Barker Placed 9th 7:10.22
Boys 500 Yard Free
Jr Grant Schaffer Placed 3rd 5:43.01
Sophomore Kamryn Klassen Placed 7th 6:53.44
Sophomore Gideon Carpenter Placed 10th 7:10.16
Jr Joseph Sanders Placed 14th 8:43.02
Girls 200 Yard Free Relay Placed 4th
Sophomore Andrea Guevara
Sophomore Meili Skipper
Sophomore Madeleine McLain
Sophomore Evelyn Hales
Boys 200 Yard Free Relay Placed 4th
Sophomore Cole Pedersen
Jr Cameron Harrington
Jr Grant Schaffer
Jr Brayden Kaehler
Girls 100 Yard Back
Sophomore Evelyn Hales Placed 5th 1:13.36
Sophomore Meili Skipper Placed 7th 1:16.62
Sophomore Nadalyn Delarosa Placed 12th 1:36.19
Boys 100 Yard Back
Jr Caed Christensen Placed 5th 1:09.39
Sophomore Kamryn Klassen Placed 8th 1:22.16
Girls 100 Yard Breast
Sophomore Andrea Guevara Placed 3rd 1:17.32
Sophomore Taylor Madsen Placed 4th 1:23.59
Sophomore Cassidy Kerner Placed 10th 1:31.39
Senior Molly Eisele Placed 12th 1:41.85
Boys 100 Yard Breast
Jr Cameron Harrington Placed 7th 1:18.72
Senior Eli Staley Placed 10th 1:19.49
Zunder Luke Avellaneda Placed 14th 1:23.79
Boys 400 Yard Free Relay Placed 5th 4:13.59
Jr Caed Christensen
Freshman Grant Woodard
Jacob Olmos Lopez
Jr Grant Schaffer
McNary Boys Placed 4th Overall with a score of 282
McNary Girls Placed 3rd Overall with a score of 287
Top McNary Point Scorer Jr Grant Schaffer with 32 points
Top McNary Point Scorer Sophomore Evelyn Hales and Andrea Guevara with 30 points