The McNary boys and girls swim teams faced off against the North Salem Vikings at meets held at the Kroc Center.

Final scores were not available.

The McNary swim teams will next face the Sprague Olympians at the Kroc Center on Thursday, Jan. 18. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Molly Eisele in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Elizabeth Kudna performing the back stroke in the 200 yard medley relay.

Cassidy Kerner, 100 yard breaststroke.

Cassidy Kerner in the 200 yard medley relay, butterfly.

Alayna Garcia in the 100 yard freestyle.

Mason Bulpett in the 200 yard medley race.

Jacob Olmos Lopez in the 400 yard freestyle.

Brayden Kaehler in the 100 yard freestyle.