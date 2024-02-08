Open house for Scout Troop 7105 

Keizer Scout Troop 7105 will host an open house on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 5-6 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Parish Hall located at 5303 River Rd N.

The event, held in classrooms 3 and 4 at the Parish Hall will serve as the location for a meet and greet and informational session for members of the community interested in joining.

The current Scoutmaster, Joe Demianew, along with the various den leaders and committee members will be at the event to respond to any questions attendees may have.

Helpful information about scout meetings, badges, service projects as well as camping opportunities will be available at the event.

All are welcome though scouts do have age guidelines in that cub scouts encompass both girls and boys K-4, while the Boy Scouts allow in grades 5-12.

For those with more questions or who would like to sign up with the Scout troop, call Demianew at 541*760-0131 or email Joe. [email protected].

