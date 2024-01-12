KCL tabletop game night

The Keizer Community Library is hosting free tabletop game nights every third Monday with the next event coming up this coming Monday, Jan. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The game for the night will be Splendor a game that focuses on having players take up the mantle of a Renaissance merchant trying to buy gem mines, means of transportation and shops—all in order to acquire the most prestige points. If you’re wealthy enough, you might even receive a visit from a noble at some point, which of course will further increase your prestige.

The library will have several game sets and can provide attendees with the knowledge needed to play.

For those with questions, contact the library at 503-390-2370.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

