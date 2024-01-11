Salem Reporter gun violence forum

Salem Reporter will host a gun violence forum on Wednesday Jan. 17, at the Elsinore Theatre located at 170 High St. SE.

The event is free and will discuss the rising levels of gun violence occurring within the Salem area.

According to Salem police reports, an overwhelming rise in gun violence has been occuring due to a rise in both gang activity and primarily committed by teens in the area.

The goal of the forum is to expose citizens to the issue itself as well as help them learn about how they can become active in pursuing a solution rather than lament about the hopelessness of the situation.

The event will feature guest speakers, Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack, Troy Gregg from the Marion County Juvenile Department and Mike Runyon of the Oregon Youth Authority, Ken Ramirez from the Salem-Keizer School District and executive director of Mano a Mano, Levi Herrera-Lopez.

The forum would also like those who have been exposed or affected by gun violence to step forward and share their experience with the community.

Through working with those in the community, the event is expected to have real-time translations into Spanish for those that need it.

Salem Reporter journalists will also be available at the event to answer questions from curious event goers.

Free tickets can be found by going to the Elsinore Theatre webpage.

