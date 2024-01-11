Adulting 101 Offered through OSU Extension 4H

[Eugene, Oregon]. Join Lane County 4-H for the Adulting 101 series! This 5-week course is designed for all teens ages 12-18 here in Lane County. Classes include career readiness, budgeting basics, self-defense, emergency preparedness, CPR & First Aid certification, food preservation basics, mental health and wellness care, cooking basics, and car basics. Adulting 101 is designed to provide teens skills and confidence for entering post-high school life. Each session comes with fun, useful tools for the teens to take home! The series is $75 for community members, and those enrolled in a 4-H club will receive a $25 discount. Contact [email protected] or call 541-344-5043 for questions and accommodations.