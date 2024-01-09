Grassroots Government meetings in advance

Here are the upcoming Keizer City Hall meetings for the week of Jan. 8 – 12.

Monday, January 8 – City Council Work Session – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Chambers

Tuesday, January 9 – City Council Agenda Conference – 4:30 p.m. – City Manager Conference Room – City Hall

Tuesday, January 9 – Keizer Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Chambers

Tuesday, January 9 – Keizer Heritage Foundation Board of Directors Meeting – 6:00 p.m. – Keizer Cultural Center

Tuesday, January 9 – Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association Meeting – 6:30 p.m. – McNary High School

Wednesday, January 10 – Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Meeting – 7:30 a.m. . – Keizer Chamber – 4118 River Road N.

Wednesday, January 10 – Keizer Planning Commission Meeting – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Chambers

Thursday, January 11 – Latino Business Alliance Networking – Café y Pan Dulce – 8:00 a.m. – Chemeketa Center for Business & Industry – 626 High Street SE, Salem

Thursday, January 11– Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance Board of Directors Meeting – 3:00 p.m. – Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, 100 High Street, SE, Room 200, Salem & online at

Thursday, January 11 – Keizer Volunteer Coordinating Committee Meeting – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Chambers

Thursday, January 11 – Keizer Community Library Board of Directors Meeting – 6:30 p.m. – Keizer Community Library

Thursday, January 11 – West Keizer Neighborhood Association Meeting – 7:00 p.m. – McNary High School

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.