Something to do over the weekend

Just because the weather is chilly doesn’t mean you need to stay at home. Get out and check out some of these cool events happening in the Salem/Keizer area.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

Head to The REC on the first Friday of every month to enjoy some karaoke. Located at 3500 River Rd. N. Karaoke lasts from 5 -7 p.m. Karaoke is for all ages and The REC has bowling, an arcade, and a great cafe as well.

The McNary Boys Basketball Varsity and JV play at home tonight against Sprague High School’s Olympians. Tip-off is 5 for JV and 6:30 for varsity.

The McNary Girls Basketball Varsity and JV play away at Sprague High School tonight. Tip-off for JV is at 5 p.m. and Varsity is at 6:30 p.m.

Recovery Dharma, an Oregon-based nonprofit, is hosting an open event for those recovering from substances or process addictions at the Universalist Unitarian Church located at 5090 Center St. NE., at 6 p.m. The event is geared towards helping goers find their own inner wisdom and peace as they share and listen to stories from one another.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Join 4-H and the City of Keizer as they host a nature journaling event for all ages, this Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at Claggett Creek Park and attendees will meet near the Dearborn Avenue pavilion at the park. Bring water and a snack, art supplies will be provided.

Join the Keizer Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s department for a Three Kings Day Sunday event at Mariavilla’s Bakery located at 3815 Devonshire Ave. NE. on Saturday Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free gifts will be available for children in attendance.

Enjoy local food and produce selections at the Salem Public Market happening from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at 1240 Rural Ave SE.

Let’s meet for coffee or tea, get to know each other, and plan some events for 2024! Come have some coffee and make new friends with the Salem Make New Friends group’s Coffee Chat. The group will be meeting this Saturday Jan. 6, at the Ike Box Coffee House located at 299 Cottage Street NE from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Friends of Trees group, a Portland-based nonprofit, will be holding a park planting event, free for all to attend. The event will be held at Lansing Park located at 3203 Hawthorne Ave NE and will happen from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come plansome trees in the area and make the Salem/Keizer area a little more verdant. Registration is required and can be done by visiting www.friendsoftrees.org/Salem

The Keizer/Salem Area Seniors are hosting a dance from 7 – 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 and refreshments will be available. All are welcome even if you aren’t a member. Music will be by the Jefferson Parks Band.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Just Walk Salem Keizer is a group walk event sponsored by LifeSource as well as local neighborhood associations. The walks happen every Monday and start at 9:15 a.m. The walk on Jan. 7, will start at LifeSource Natural Foods located at 2649 Commercial St SE. The event is free to attend.

The Night Deposit Whiskey Library is hosting another Cocktails and Queens Brunch for the community. Come and enjoy the fabulous energy of local kings and queens, have a mimosa and enjoy some good company. Doors open at 10 a.m. and shows start at 11 a.m. Cover is $15 and attendees need to reserve a table.

